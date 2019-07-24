Plant-based diet could decrease risk of Type II diabetes

(CNN)–30 million people in the US have diabetes, up to 95 percent of them have Type II. A plant-based diet could be just what the doctor ordered.

A new study in the Journal JAMA Internal Medicine claims a plant-based diet could help prevent Type II diabetes. Researchers found that people who eat a plant-based diet lowered their risk of developing Type II diabetes by 23-percent.

Participants that stuck to the healthier items like fresh fruits and veggies, whole grains, nuts and legumes, while they limited beverages sweetened with sugar and refined carbs, lowered their risk by another 30-percent.

The benefits of the plant-based diet are seen in conjunction with regular exercise and activity.

The results were true among all participants regardless of age or starting body mass index.

Researchers stressed that people don’t need to be fully vegetarian to enjoy the benefits.

The mediterranean diet and the dash diet are both plant based, but include fish and poultry.

According to the centers for disease control and prevention, about one in every 10 people in the U.S. has diabetes, and up to 95-percent of those cases are Type II, which is lifestyle related.

