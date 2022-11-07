NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With many people planning to get the updated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot before the holidays Yale Medicine infectious diseases Dr. Jessica Tuan said you can prepare your body for a better response.

“Stay hydrated and anticipate having plenty of time to rest,” Tuan said. “And if you don’t feel great, it can be representative of your immune response working. So just keep that in mind.”

And the antivirual drug Paxlovid may have a long-term benefit. A recent study through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs analyzed 9,000 people with COVID-19.

“Paxlovid was effective in reducing 2.3 fewer cases of long COVID per 100 people three months post-diagnosis of COVID-19,” Tuan said. “And this essentially showed that there was benefit and risk reduction of 10 of 12 different organ systems that were affected.”

Another way of looking at the study is that COVID-19 patients treated with the antiviral had a 26% reduced risk of developing some long COVID-19 conditions.