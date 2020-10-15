President of CT State Medical Society discusses how group continually supports local physicians

(WTNH) — Throughout the pandemic, our doctors in Connecticut have been among the frontline healthcare heroes.

Dr. Gregory Shangold, President of the Connecticut State Medical Society, joined News 8 to talk about what’s coming up for the medical society in terms of ways they can continue to support CT physicians.

He said that during these times, it’s the profession itself and drive that keeps healthcare workers going.

“This is why we became doctors, to be there and take care of people,” Shangold said.

