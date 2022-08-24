(WTNH) – It’s that time of year again for the Purple Light Project’s annual 5K race. The Purple Light Project was established to help support the emergency department’s behavioral health patients and is part of Hartford HealthCare’s greater commitment to providing all patients access to care.

Erica Moura, the Director of Human Centered Care with Hartford HealthCare’s Behavioral Health Network, is discussing the upcoming race.

