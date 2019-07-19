Ragu Pasta sauces recalled due to possible figments of plastic in products

Photo: FDA

(WTNH) — The FDA has issued a nationwide recall on Ragu Pasta sauces due to a concern of products that may contain bits of plastic.

The announcement of the recall also includes the production codes involved. There have been no reports of consumer injuries or complaints.

The FDA says consumers should look for the cap code on the yellow RAGÚ® jar cap as well as the Best Use By Dates listed.

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN 06 20YU2

20YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

Any person who is affected by the recall can call the company’s customer service hotline at 1-800-328-7248 to receive a coupon for a replacement.

