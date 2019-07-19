Ragu Pasta sauces recalled due to possible figments of plastic in products

(WTNH) — The FDA has issued a nationwide recall on Ragu Pasta sauces due to a concern of products that may contain bits of plastic.
The announcement of the recall also includes the production codes involved. There have been no reports of consumer injuries or complaints.
The FDA says consumers should look for the cap code on the yellow RAGÚ® jar cap as well as the Best Use By Dates listed.
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional
- Cap code: JUN0420YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2
Any person who is affected by the recall can call the company’s customer service hotline at 1-800-328-7248 to receive a coupon for a replacement.
For more information, click here.
