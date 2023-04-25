NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly one million people are living with Parkinson’s Disease in the U.S.

Hartford HealthCare’s Chase Family Movement Disorders Center recently received a proclamation from Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.), recognizing the need for awareness of the disease in Connecticut.

Dr. Michelle Lavallee-Dagostine, a movement disorders neurologist at Hartford HealthCare’s Chase Family Movement Disorders Center, discussed the disease with Lisa Carberg on News 8 on Noon.

The Chase Family Movement Disorders Center is commemorating Parkinson’s Awareness Month on April 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations.

Vernon – 35 Talcottville R., Wellness Center

Cheshire – 280 South Main St., Conference Room

Mystic – 100 Perkins Farm Dr., Wellness Center

For more information, visit HartfordHealthCare.org/Neuro.

Watch the full interview in the video above.