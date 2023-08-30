NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent data shows Hartford Hospital’s Kidney Transplant Program has the best graft survival rate in the nation out of 256 adult kidney programs.

Dr. Glyn Morgan, chief of transplant surgery at Hartford Hospital, explains how this remarkable news is determined and what this distinction means for patients who need a transplant.

Morgan also talked about what Hartford Hospital’s Kidney Transplant Program offers patients.

Watch the video above for more information on New England's oldest and most successful kidney transplant program.