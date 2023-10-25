NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Although many people don’t think twice about their ability to breathe without trouble, there are numerous others who struggle with respiratory and pulmonary issues around the world.

This week, doctors and patients are celebrating Respiratory Care Week to recognize the impact that these health care workers have had on their patients, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Rearick, the manager of respiratory care services at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, joined News 8 to discuss his experience as a respiratory therapist.

