NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Suicide is a leading cause of death and claimed the lives of nearly 50,000 individuals in 2022, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) is among those recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

“As chair of the House Appropriations Committee, I was proud that we provided more than $600 million for the last two years to get the 988 off the ground,” she said at a press conference Monday.

According to data from the CDC, between 2000 and 2020, suicide rates increased by 30% across all sexes, races, and ethnicities, although rates rose fastest for females, American Indians and Alaskan Natives.

Other populations at greater risk of suicide include LGBTQ youth, who are four times more likely to commit suicide than their peers, and veterans, whose suicide rate is 57.3% higher than non-veterans, data from the CDC shows.

The numbers are also high among teens. One in eight teens consider suicide, and one in fifteen attempt suicide — that’s one or more teens per classroom.

DeLauro said her House Republican colleagues threaten the lifeline to those in need.

“They are proposing an 18% cut to 988. That’s $103 million, to be exact,” DeLauro said

The congresswoman said that means that nearly one million people in crisis cannot access support services through the 988 lifeline.

If you or someone you know needs help, resources or someone to talk to, you can find it at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website or by calling 988 and pressing 1 for veterans. People are available to speak to you 24/7.