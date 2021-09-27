Red Cross giving people who donate blood in October a $5 gift card for lunch

(WTNH) — The American Red Cross is continuing its call for more blood and platelet donations as its supply shortage continues, and this time around, they want to help pay for your lunch.

The Red Cross said they are at the lowest post-summer blood inventory level since 2015.

Those who donate in October can get a $5 gift card to a lunch merchant of choice.

Those who donate blood through Sept. 30 will receive a limited edition football-inspired Red Cross t-shirt, as well as a free haircut at Sports Clips.

For more information and to make an appointment to donate, click here.