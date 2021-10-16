Report: 89% of Conn. long-term care workers fully vaccinated

It is a very mild and somewhat muggy start to the day! We will be tracking partly sunny skies today with temperatures warming back into the mid 70s. The wind will start to pick up this afternoon, gusting around 30 to 35 MPH at times ahead of a cold front that will cross the state this evening. Having said that, anytime after 5 PM, we will be tracking a round of showers/storms. Behind that frontal boundary, it'll feel more like October tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Today: Partly sunny and humid. Windy at times, especially this afternoon with gusts around 30-35 MPH. Showers/storms likely after 5 PM. Highs in the mid 70s.