Report: Connecticut inpatient hospital stays on decline

Apr 14, 2019

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 04:58 AM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A new report shows the number of hospital inpatient stays in Connecticut is declining.

The 2018 Statewide Healthcare Facilities and Services Plan, compiled by the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy, determined the number is down more than 118,000, from 2013 to 2017.

The same report also found hospital emergency room visits declined by more than 100,000 over the same time period, while hospitalizations that could have been avoided if conditions and illnesses were managed successfully in another medical setting remained stable over the past two years.

OHS Executive Vicki Veltri says conclusions can't really be drawn from the data, but it helps officials identify cost drivers, such as the overuse of emergency departments.

The same report found heart failure is the top preventable hospitalization condition for adults. It's asthma for children.

