Report from the CDC shows CT has the highest rate of childhood immunizations in the country

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday that a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that Connecticut has the highest rate of childhood immunizations of any state in the country.

According to the report, Connecticut achieved an 80.2 percent coverage rate for the recommended immunization series among children by age 24 months. The national average is 70.5 percent and the average for New England is 79.7 percent.

“This report reveals that once again, Connecticut is a national leader in childhood immunization,” Governor Lamont said. “That is in large part due to the efforts of many professional, community-based and private partnerships that have worked diligently with the state to raise awareness of this issue. I want to thank the Connecticut Department of Public Health, the Department of Social Services, and the State Department of Education, as well as the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, local health departments, community health centers, and all of the healthcare practitioners who champion immunizations for their work, ensuring the health and safety of our children.”

For the full report, click here.