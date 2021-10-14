Report shows CT the safest state during the pandemic: Here’s why

(WTNH)– Wallethub has released a report on the most to least safe states in the U.S. during COVID-19, having Connecticut in the number one spot.

Staying safe is one of America’s top concerns as the country continues its efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safety is also an essential tool for getting the economy back on the right path. If a state was lower COVID-19 transmission and death rates, there would be fewer restrictions and residents would have more confidence to shop in person.

WalletHub reports that the U.S. is picking up the pace with vaccinations, estimating around 57% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Oct. 12.

Some believe a state is safe based on how well they’ve kept the pandemic under control and how much they are vaccinating. WalletHub compared the 50 states including DC across five key metrics, vaccination rates, positive testing rates, hospitalization rates, death rates, and transmission rates, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Of the five key metrics, Connecticut was ranked

Third for lowest positive testing rates

Third for lowest death rates

Fourth for highest vaccination rates

Fourth for lowest hospital rates

For more information, head to wallethub.com.