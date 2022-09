Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, there’s another reason not to get COVID — new research shows COVID raises the long-term risk of brain injury.

We also asked an infectious diseases expert if masks should go back on this fall and winter to prevent COVID-19 and the flu.

Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist and professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, discussed these topics.

