NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s long been touted as a relief from urinary tract infections, but new research out of Finland indicates that cranberries can, in fact, prevent them.

An analysis of trials looked at 9,000 women who took cranberries in juice, tablet or powder form.

“It’s not a perfect treatment,” said Dr. F. Wilson, a physician with Yale Medicine. “It reduced the risk by about 25% percent among all people — about 50% in people who are prone to urinary tract infections to begin with.”

Wilson stresses that cranberries are preventative, not a cure, and that infections will sometimes need to be treated with antibiotics.