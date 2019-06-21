Researchers link new horn-like skull growths to smartphone use Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Credit: David Shahar and Mark G.L. Sayers; Scientific Reports 8, Article number: 3354 (2018)) [ + - ] Video

(WTNH) -- Human bodies evolve over thousands of years to help accommodate outside factors that affect every day life. Could the newest human body evolution be linked to smartphone usage?

Researchers published a 2018 study in Scientific Reports making a discovery of bone spur growth on the base of young adult's skulls.

Within the study, findings of the skeletal morphing was linked to:

Sustained aberrant postures associated with the emergence and extensive use of hand-held contemporary technologies, such as smartphones and tablets.

The cause of this growth was "forward head protraction", in this case, to look at a phone's screen. The constant movement generates inflammation and hardens cartilage to create a bone spur.

Within the study of 400 participants, males had the highest rate of the spur developing.

Researchers suggest that the best remedy for this repetitive strain on the neck and head is to practice good posture.

More about the study can be found here with full attribution.



This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.