(WTNH) – On the heels of a 13-year-old’s fatal overdose inside a Hartford school, the incident has prompted calls for naloxone, which is a medicine that can save lives by reversing an overdose, to be introduced into schools.

Related Content Hartford police identify person of interest in fatal fentanyl overdose of 7th grader

Beyond Hartford, fentanyl-related overdose deaths are growing and pose a serious national public health threat.

Dr. Sten Vermun, dean of the Yale School of Public Health is discussing this topic.

Watch the video above for the full interview.