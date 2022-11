(WTNH) – A surgical robot, the Globus Excelsisus3D, has created a boost for spinal surgery, making surgery safer and less invasive.

There are fewer than 15 of the Globus Execlsisus3D robots in the world.

Dr. Jeffrey Bash, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, who was the first to use this technology at the Connecticut Orthopedic Institute at MidState Medical Center, is discussing the robot.

