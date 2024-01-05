NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twenty-four people have been sickened in 14 states, including one in Connecticut, in a salmonella outbreak tied to ready-to-eat charcuterie meats, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Friday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall on Jan. 3 for more than 11,000 of Fratelli Beretta USA’s 18-oz plastic tray packages labeled “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa” with LOT Code L075330300 and a “best by” date of April 27, 2024. It was sold as twin pack with two 9-oz. packages.

These items were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

The problem was discovered when a sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for Salmonella, the FSIS said.

Although 24 people, including one in Connecticut, have confirmed illnesses — including five hospitalizations — the actual number of sick people is likely much higher because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella, the CDC said.

In its alert, the CDC said people should check their refrigerators for possible recalled foods.

Common symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within six hours to six days after eating the contaminated item. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.

Last month, Quaker Oats Co. recalled some granola bars and granola-based cereals due to the risk of salmonella.