(WTNH) — Lots of people may be breaking out in a sweat at the thought of giving up Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or their favorite TV program for even an hour.

However, it is possible, and you might be better of for have done so.

“Screen-Free Week” is an annual invitation for the public to play, explore, and re-discover the joys of life beyond those “ad-supported” screens.

The idea came about in 2010. The goal is to get you to disconnect from screens, and re-connect with family and loved ones.

Unfortunately, many of these screens have created a growing silence. Children are not heading out to the playground like they used to, and often only relate to one another through social media.

According to the Child Mind Institute, that can actually impact your child’s mental health. The organization says it can lead to low self-esteem, anxiety, and depression.