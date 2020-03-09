Second presumptive positive case of coronavirus announced in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — State officials have announced the second presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Connecticut.

New 8 is working on learning more information; however, officials say the person is from the Bridgeport area.

The first presumptive positive case was announced on Sunday afternoon.

The person is a Wilton resident between the ages of 40-50-years-old who is being treated at Danbury Hospital.

On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont announced that the state received a second testing kit which contains 600 tests for COVID-19.

He also called on city and town leaders to cancel public events over concerns of contracting or spreading the virus.

Lamont is also encouraging consider playing sporting events in empty gymnasiums and arenas and streaming them online.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.