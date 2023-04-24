NEW HAVEN, Conn. Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Supreme Court has paused the restrictions a Texas judge put on using the abortion drug mifepristone, for now. However, Connecticut politicians warn a federal ban could still be coming.

“The reprieve is only temporary,” U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said. “The respite could disappear at any point.”

Connecticut’s senior Democratic senator stood with Planned Parenthood in New Haven Monday morning and warned about politicizing the judiciary and science.

“The Texas court has erected a kind of legal smokescreen to disguise a far-right extremist ideological stance,” Blumenthal said.

Mifepristone is used in more than half of all U.S. abortions. Dr. Nancy Stanwood, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of New England, said it has been proven safe for two decades. A federal ban on mifepristone would supersede Connecticut’s strong abortion protections.

“The Texas ruling is an attempt to turn back the clock on safe medical care,” Stanwood said. “To wreak havoc on health care delivery, and to deny patients the care that they need.”

Although it is hoping for the best from the courts, planned parenthood does have to prepare for the worst. There are other drugs that can be used instead of mifepristone.

“There is an alternative regimen we can use. It is safe and effective,” Stanwood said. “It is slightly less effective than the regimen with mifepristone and it does carry more side effects.”

Senator Blumenthal says there is an even bigger issue going on in the courts.

“The entire drug approval and medical system of our country is at stake,” Blumenthal said. “Today it’s mifepristone, but tomorrow it could be aspirin, Tylenol.”

Planned Parenthood of Southern New England promises abortions will still be legal and safe in Connecticut.