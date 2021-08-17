Sen. Richard Blumenthal, advocates pushing for expanded health coverage for seniors

(WTNH) – Healthcare costs are a key issue for many seniors on fixed incomes. Now, advocates are pushing for expanded coverage to include what many seniors can’t afford.

A budget resolution is currently being debated in Congress, and as Senator Richard Blumenthal wants that to include expanded coverage for seniors.

Expanding Medicare is on the table as part of the budget debate in Congress. That includes expanding dental, vision, and hearing coverage, and lowering prescription drug prices through negotiation. Blumenthal was joined by senior advocates to push for coverage they say too many seniors on Medicare don’t have unless they are fortunate enough to enroll in private plans.

“It seems pretty elementary components of healthcare to many of us, but regrettably these changes have not been made since law was passed in 1965,” said Judy Stein, Center for Medicare Advocacy.

“It will prevent higher costs. People who lack vision, hearing, and dental care, they’re going to fall, they’re going to overuse painkillers that will lead to addiction. They’re going to be isolated, anxious, depressed and need treatment for mental and emotional care. These costs are going to be much higher if we fail to provide this kind of care,” Blumenthal said.

The resolution on the table does expand Medicare to cover dental and vision, and hearing costs. Blumenthal says plans to push for it when Congress is back in session.