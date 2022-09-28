(WTNH) — There are an estimated 300,000 Americans who have been diagnosed with dystonia, and yet, not many people say they’ve heard about it.

Dystonia is a movement disorder that causes the muscles to contract involuntarily. It can affect one part of your body, or two, or all of it, in some cases.

September has been designated Dystonia Awareness Month to not only raise awareness of the disorder but to help support those who are struggling with it.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Benjamin Dorfman, a movement disorders neurologist at Hartford HealthCare’s Chase Family Movement Disorders Center. Dorfman discusses the importance of recognizing Dystonia Awareness Month, treatments for dystonia, and more.

Watch the video above for the full interview.