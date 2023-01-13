Conn. (WTNH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now listed seven Connecticut counties at high risk for the transmission of COVID-19.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is advising all residents to wear masks indoors due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties are now listed in the High/ Orange category, according to the CDC’s weekly COVID-19 community levels report provided by Gov Ned Lamont. Only New London County is currently listed in the Yellow/ Medium category.

The Department of Health said because all eight Connecticut counties are in the high and medium categories that all residents should consider wearing a mask when in indoor public spaces.

Residents are encouraged to stay up to date with their COVID vaccinations and to test for the virus if they become symptomatic.

For information on how to protect yourself from COVID, visit the Connecticut COVID-19 Response page.

The federal government is now providing four free COVID testing kits per U.S. household. You can order the tests here.