(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced Thursday that in the last week, seven people in the state have died from the flu.

This number counts patients in the state from Jan. 12-18). This is the same amount of deaths as last week.

To date this year, there have been 20 deaths associated with Influenza.

Read CT DPH’s full weekly flu update: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DPH/EEIP/FLU/thisweeksfluupdate.pdf?la=en