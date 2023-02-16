(WTNH) – An outbreak of avian flu is affecting a record number of birds in the United States. More than 58 million birds in 47 states have either died from avian influenza or been culled due to exposure to infected birds, according to the CDC.

It’s one of the reasons the price of eggs is so high. Now, there are reports that the virus has spread to mammals like sea lions, foxes, and minks.

So, should humans be concerned?

Dr. Sten Vermun, Yale School of Public Health epidemiologist, is discussing the avian flu.

