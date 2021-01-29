Signs of an eating disorder in a young adult and where to seek treatment

Eating disorders can affect both women and men. And now, doctors are seeing more brought on during this pandemic.

Laura Saunders, a psychologist and Clinical Coordinator of Young Adult Services at Hartford HealthCare’s Institute of Living, joined News 8 to talk about this important topic.

Saunders says that young adults are most at risk of developing an eating disorder.

Signs include obsessive preoccupation with weight, food intake, calorie intake, and/or exercise.

In terms of available treatment, young people can check in with their doctor/pediatrician. Visiting a therapist or a dietitian can help too.

Watch the video above for more.