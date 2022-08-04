(WTNH) – Hartford HealthCare is teaming up with the Hartford Health Initiative this coming weekend for “Sister 2 Sister.” The event is meant to encourage women to take the necessary steps in spotting and preventing breast cancer.

Chavon Hamilton-Burgess, founder and executive director for Hartford Health Initiative, and Dr. Camelia Lawrence, Director of Breast Surgery at the Hospital of Central CT and Midstate Medical Center, are discussing the health and wellness day on Saturday.

The event is on Saturday, August 6 from noon until 4 p.m. at Swift Factory, located at 10 Love Lane in Hartford.

