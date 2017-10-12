Smaller biotech companies thriving in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With Yale as the nucleus, companies like Arvinas are growing and developing novel therapies aimed at effecting the lives of millions.

Co-founder Tim Shannon says, “There’s a lot of talent around here. It starts with an academic center – then a lot of industrialization going up around that and try to take those advances and commercialize them.”

Researchers here are focused on degrading the proteins that are triggering prostate and breast cancers.

CEO and Scientist John Houston says, “By reducing the amount of protein that causes the disease, the proteins that causes the tumor, then we get rid of the tumor itself. Our technology allows us to target disease proteins and drag them into the cell’s garbage disposal unit where they are shredded and disappear from the cell.”

In Biohaven, cutting edge science, has a team of scientists- monitoring clinical sites across the country.

“What we’re doing is we’re taking two novel targets in brain neurotransmitters and trying to bring those into really challenging brain disorders,” says CEO Vlad Goric.

Related Content: Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Shares What to do After a Diagnosis

Already, a migraine drug is in Phase Three clinical trials.

Chief Scientific Officer Charlie Conway says it targets the cause of the debilitating condition.

He explains, “Biohaven is developing drugs that block the brain chemical that causes migraine.”

BioHaven employs 32 people, and Arvinas, 45.

Both are among the smaller biotech companies in the Elm City, with plans of hiring more and expanding their footprint.

Arvinas is looking to begin Phase One trials for its cancer drug a year from now.

BioHaven expects to market its migraine drug by early 2020. It went public earlier this year and is now valued around a billion dollars.