St. Francis offers one-on-one coaching to help people start recovering from addiction

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford offers many different programs to those facing addiction, and one of those options is one-on-one coaching.

The recovery coaches come from the Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery (CCAR). They help people explore all of the options available and find a recovery path that’s best for them.

The coaches also act as peers to help “recoverees” understand the importance of recovering from addiction.

“Connection is key to recovery,” said Michael Serrano, a CCAR recovery coach. “It doesn’t matter what it is you connect with, as long as you connect to something, you have a fighting chance.”

Michael has been recovering from addiction for over five years, which helps him provide sympathy and understanding for his recoverees.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t have a coach…It would have helped me, definitely,” Michael said.

The hospital says some people walk into St. Francis to look into the addiction recovery programs. Others are faced with the option just after being revived from an overdose at the ER.

Recoverees can choose to check into St. Francis and meet with a recovery coach for 2-3 days. The time period keeps them safe at the hospital and away from any chance of immediately relapsing. It also helps them establish a relationship with a recovery coach.

Michael says some people decline the help at first, but then reach out later on when they feel ready to start the recovery process.

“It could be five minutes, five hours, or five years. It’s whenever the person is ready, and I’m never going to close that door, that door is always open,” he said.

St. Francis is home to one of five recovery community centers in Connecticut run by CCAR.

The hospital sees around 100 people admitted into the Recovery Coaches program per year, since their program’s start in December 2017.

