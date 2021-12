(WTNH) — As we prepare for holiday celebrations and Covid-19 cases are on the rise, many people are wondering what covid precautions they should be taking ahead of family gatherings.

Dr. Steven Valassis, chair of emergency medicine at Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, shares what you should consider when deciding on covid precautions.

To schedule a vaccination or a booster, head to Hartfordhealthcare.org/vaccine.

Watch the interview in the video above.