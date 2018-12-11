Startling new study on live-saving treatment

ABC News - You're walking down the street and suddenly you go into cardiac arrest, a possible heart attack.

It happens to 350,00 a year. If a stranger trained in cpr comes to help - your chances of survival are tripled.

The Red Cross instructs volunteers to ask permission before starting and if they hear a "yes" or don't get a response - to proceed with CPR.

But a study just discovered women are less likely to receive bystander CPR. Concerns over inappropriate contact, or fears of injuring the female may be reasons why.

That's why the American Heart Association is putting out this video to let people know there is no difference in performing CPR on a man or woman.

It encourages learning hands-only cpr (video) which requires two steps. Call 911 and then push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of a familiar song that has about 100 to 120 beats per minute like "Sweet Home Alabama", "Crazy in Love" or "Rock your Body" until help arrives.