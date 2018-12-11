Health

Startling new study on live-saving treatment

By:

Posted: Dec 11, 2018 05:58 PM EST

Updated: Dec 11, 2018 06:40 PM EST

ABC News - You're walking down the street and suddenly you go into cardiac arrest, a possible heart attack.  

It happens to 350,00 a year. If a stranger trained in cpr comes to help - your chances of survival are tripled. 

The Red Cross instructs volunteers to ask permission before starting and if they hear a "yes" or don't get a response - to proceed with CPR

But a study just discovered women are less likely to receive bystander CPR. Concerns over inappropriate contact, or fears of injuring the female may be reasons why. 

That's why the American Heart Association is putting out this video to let people know there is no difference in performing CPR on a man or woman. 

It encourages learning hands-only cpr (video) which requires two steps. Call 911 and then push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of a familiar song that has about 100 to 120 beats per minute like "Sweet Home Alabama", "Crazy in Love" or "Rock your Body" until help arrives. 

Continue Reading

ABC News


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

2018 Holiday Specials and…
ABC

2018 Holiday Specials and…

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center