State Department of Public Health recommends residents to stop vaping

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner is officially warning residents to consider not using e-cigarettes and vaping products.

This is in response to an ongoing national investigation into severe lung injuries tied to vape and e-cigarette use.

So far, 11 Connecticut residents have been hospitalized for severe lung disease possibly related to vaping. The ages of the patients range from 15 to 50 years old; all are recovering and most have been discharged from the hospital.

The first case of lung disease believed to be tied to vaping was reported to the Department of Public Health on August 14.

Right now, the CDC is aware of over 450 cases of lung illnesses associated with vape and e-cigarette use.

For people who do smoke using a vape or e-cigarette, the CDC recommends users to refrain from modifying the product or adding substances that are not intended by the manufacturer.