State Dept. of Public Health: 38 confirmed cases of vape-related illness in 2019

FILE – In this April 16, 2019, file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a lab at Portland State University in in Portland, Ore. As of October 2019, experts who examined lung tissue from 17 patients say lung damage reported in people who use e-cigarettes and other vaping devices looks like chemical burns similar to what you’d see in people exposed to poisonous gases. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner says there are now 38 confirmed vape-related lung injuries in the state this year.

The cases involve victims from seven Connecticut counties:

Fairfield (17)

New Haven (9)

Hartford (4)

New London (3)

Tolland (3)

Litchfield (1)

Windham (1)

One patient remains in the hospital, according to DPH.

DPH says 19 out of 25 patients in Connecticut interviewed by the department reported using THC-containing e-cigarette or vaping products.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there are a total of 1,888 vape-related lung injuries across 49 states as of Oct. 31, according to the state DPH.

Health officials say there is currently no single ingredient or compound that has emerged as the cause of the lung injuries. They say it is possible that there’s more than one cause of the outbreak.

The Connecticut DPH Commissioner still recommends state residents to not use vaping or e-cigarette products.