State leaders get flu shot, encourage everyone to do the same to curb spread amid pandemic

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s that time of year to get your flu shot. On Wednesday, state leaders rolled up their sleeves.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani were in Harford to get theirs. And they want you to do the same.

“It’s a small thing to do for, in the end, really curbing flu from taking over in our community,” Commissioner Juthani said. “You’re used to getting shots now; it’s not that big a deal to get one additional shot.”

Flu cases have dropped to historically low levels during the COVID-19 pandemic. But with schools and businesses reopened, international travel resuming, and less masking this fall, there’s concern it could make a comeback.

The flu vaccine is recommended for nearly everyone six months and older.

