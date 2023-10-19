HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, many Connecticut state leaders are urging residents to schedule breast cancer screenings.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz joined other state officials and members of the Radiological Society to discuss the importance of getting screened for breast cancer.

Officials said that both men and women can be diagnosed with breast cancer, but early detection can save lives.

To encourage annual screenings, the Connecticut Early Detection and Prevention Program will be offering help to anyone interested in getting started, state officials said.

“When you reach out to us we will have a community health worker and patient navigator help assist you in scheduling that mammogram and if that mammogram finds something or you need further treatment, then they will help schedule your follow-up appointments for you,” said Dr. Jody Terranova, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Each year, National Mammography Day falls on the third Friday in October. This year, the day will be recognized on Friday, Oct. 20.

For more information on the Connecticut Early Detection and Prevention Program, visit their website.