State officials visit pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic, urge residents to get vaccinated or boosted

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) – A push to get Connecticut vaccinated and boosted. Health leaders were speaking out at a pop-up vaccine clinic in East Hartford on Thursday, saying the latest surge in COVID hospitalizations is reminding them of March 2020.

They say this time it’s preventable.

Eighty percent of hospital beds across the state are occupied with under 10 percent COVID patients, but that statistic is climbing. Officials say it’s a life and death matter.

“Just take a few minutes to get your booster, to get your vaccination,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

Cold weather makes social distancing challenging. Waning immunity in fully vaccinated people, the flu, and holidays are all contributing. Now, COVID hospitalizations are nearing in on 600.

“We know that people are gathering and it’s colder now, we have waning immunity, so it’s a combination of things, but certainly the Thanksgiving holiday could be part of that,” said CT Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani.

State leaders stopped by a pop-up clinic at Stone Academy in East Hartford Thursday with an urgent plea.

“Please listen. Your choice is harming and literally going to kill other people. You can avoid it and you can prevent it and you can do it today,” said Senator Saud Anwar.

Health officials say Connecticut’s older population is on track, but leaders want to see more younger people get vaccinated and boosted. Especially in communities like East Hartford where 73 percent of the population had at least one dose of the vaccine.

“We’re back to high transmission once again for East Hartford. We’re seeing a substantial increase in cases on a daily basis,” said East Hartford Health Commissioner Laurence Burnsed.

DPH is hosting pop-up clinics around the state. People getting their first dose will leave with a $20 gift card. To find clinics, call your local health department or click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Hartford

Local psychologist discusses symptoms, coping methods for SAD

News /

State officials visit pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic, urge residents to get vaccinated or boosted

News /

Nyberg: Hartford nonprofit's 'Warm the Children' program raises money to give kids winter clothing items

News /

Rocky Hill community meets to address ongoing issue of juvenile crime. What's changed since previous meetings?

News /

CT work zone speed traps set to begin summer 2022. Pilot program raising eyebrows

News /

New Britain celebrates the holiday season with a tree lighting on the town green

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss