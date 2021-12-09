State officials visit pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic, urge residents to get vaccinated or boosted

(WTNH) – A push to get Connecticut vaccinated and boosted. Health leaders were speaking out at a pop-up vaccine clinic in East Hartford on Thursday, saying the latest surge in COVID hospitalizations is reminding them of March 2020.

They say this time it’s preventable.

Eighty percent of hospital beds across the state are occupied with under 10 percent COVID patients, but that statistic is climbing. Officials say it’s a life and death matter.

“Just take a few minutes to get your booster, to get your vaccination,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

Cold weather makes social distancing challenging. Waning immunity in fully vaccinated people, the flu, and holidays are all contributing. Now, COVID hospitalizations are nearing in on 600.

“We know that people are gathering and it’s colder now, we have waning immunity, so it’s a combination of things, but certainly the Thanksgiving holiday could be part of that,” said CT Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani.

State leaders stopped by a pop-up clinic at Stone Academy in East Hartford Thursday with an urgent plea.

“Please listen. Your choice is harming and literally going to kill other people. You can avoid it and you can prevent it and you can do it today,” said Senator Saud Anwar.

Health officials say Connecticut’s older population is on track, but leaders want to see more younger people get vaccinated and boosted. Especially in communities like East Hartford where 73 percent of the population had at least one dose of the vaccine.

“We’re back to high transmission once again for East Hartford. We’re seeing a substantial increase in cases on a daily basis,” said East Hartford Health Commissioner Laurence Burnsed.

DPH is hosting pop-up clinics around the state. People getting their first dose will leave with a $20 gift card. To find clinics, call your local health department or click here.