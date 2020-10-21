State to allocate $20 million to local health districts amid pandemic

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday the State of Connecticut will begin allocating $20 million to support local health districts during the pandemic.

That funding will help the state’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including more testing and contact tracing.

21 local health districts and departments will receive a portion of the funding over the course of three years.

“I appreciate what you are doing on health equity. We have to convince everybody when it comes to testing and vaccinations. How important it is to give them confidence. This is the right to do,” Lamont said.