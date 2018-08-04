State warns of higher than normal West Nile infections Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved Video

(AP) - Connecticut epidemiologists say the state is seeing an unusually high number of mosquitoes infected with the deadly West Nile virus.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has so far found virus-infected mosquitoes in 19 municipalities this year.

No cases have turned up in humans or horses.

Since 2000, there have been 134 human cases of West Nile virus-associated illnesses and three fatalities in the state.

State officials say recent humid weather has led to a higher than normal mosquito population, contributing to the early proliferation of the virus.