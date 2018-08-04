Health

State warns of higher than normal West Nile infections

By:

Posted: Aug 04, 2018 03:43 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2018 06:11 PM EDT

State warns of higher than normal West Nile infections

(AP) - Connecticut epidemiologists say the state is seeing an unusually high number of mosquitoes infected with the deadly West Nile virus.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has so far found virus-infected mosquitoes in 19 municipalities this year.

Related Content: Gov. Malloy and public health officials advise residents of increased West Nile virus activity

No cases have turned up in humans or horses.

Since 2000, there have been 134 human cases of West Nile virus-associated illnesses and three fatalities in the state.

Related Content: West Nile virus discovered in mosquitoes in 8 more Connecticut cities and towns

State officials say recent humid weather has led to a higher than normal mosquito population, contributing to the early proliferation of the virus.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center