Stop & Shop opens vaccine clinics across Connecticut stores

(WTNH) — Select Stop and Shop stores in Connecticut are offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers aged 12 and older starting June 1.

Customers are able to walk in or can schedule an appointment at store pharmacy vaccine clinics. Specific locations will have either Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Moderna or Pfizer vaccines available.

Stop & Shop vaccine clinics will be open on specific dates and times in select stores within the coming weeks.

Written consent from a parent or guardian is required for Stop & Shop pharmacists to administer the vaccine to anyone aged 12 to 18. Stop & Shop will require patients under 16 to be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or authorized representative to be vaccinated.

Upcoming store vaccine clinic openings include:

New Britain Stop & Shop located at 1309 Corbin Avenue on June 2 from 2pm-6pm

from 2pm-6pm New Haven Stop & Shop located at 112 Amity Road on June 2 from 2pm-6pm

from 2pm-6pm Waterbury Stop & Shop located at 240 Chase Avenue on June 3 from 2pm-6pm

from 2pm-6pm East Hartford Stop & Shop located at 150 New Park Avenue on June 9 from 2pm-6pm

from 2pm-6pm East Hartford Stop & Shop located at 150 New Park Avenue on June 10 from 2pm-6pm

Learn more about Stop and Shop store vaccine clinics.