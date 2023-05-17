NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Time is brain” when responding to a stroke. Knowing the signs and symptoms is key.
Dr. Karan Tarasaria, a neurologist at Hartford Hospital, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to talk about stroke awareness.
Tarasaria explains the signs of a stroke and why it is crucial to know them, and who is most at risk for a stroke.
Hartford HealthCare is partnering with the Hartford Yard Goats for Strike Out Stroke Day, scheduled for Thursday.
Strike Out Stroke Day at Dunkin Park
- Thursday, May 18 at 7:05 p.m.
- Hartford Yard Goats vs. Portland Sea Dogs
- Honoring stroke survivors & free blood pressure screenings
Watch the video above and visit HartfordHealthCare.org/Neuro for more information.