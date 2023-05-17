NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Time is brain” when responding to a stroke. Knowing the signs and symptoms is key.

Dr. Karan Tarasaria, a neurologist at Hartford Hospital, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to talk about stroke awareness.

Tarasaria explains the signs of a stroke and why it is crucial to know them, and who is most at risk for a stroke.

Hartford HealthCare is partnering with the Hartford Yard Goats for Strike Out Stroke Day, scheduled for Thursday.

Strike Out Stroke Day at Dunkin Park

Thursday, May 18 at 7:05 p.m.

7:05 p.m. Hartford Yard Goats vs. Portland Sea Dogs

Honoring stroke survivors & free blood pressure screenings

Watch the video above and visit HartfordHealthCare.org/Neuro for more information.