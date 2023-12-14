NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Through the Maternal Health Equity program at Hartford Hospital, Bailey’s Medical Supplies is spreading holiday cheer and donating 200 toys to families that are a part of the Stronger Families, Stronger Futures Network who receive care at Hartford Hospital.

Stronger Families, Stronger Futures is a coordinated system of support for parents and caregivers – ensuring families have access to home-based services and support.

Hartford Hospital’s Stronger Families, Stronger Futures Program Clinical Supervisor Daisy Feliciano explains who is eligible for the program and the geographic area covered.

Watch the video above and visit HartfordHospital.org/WomensHealth for more information.