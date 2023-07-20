NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Big news has come out of the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference this week, and some of it may lead to a change in the way the disease is diagnosed.

A study showed that blood tests used by doctors were 80% more accurate at diagnosing than if the doctor didn’t have access to a blood test. Scientists also discovered that Alzheimer’s can be diagnosed with a spine tap instead of an autopsy.

Kristen Cusato from the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter spoke with Ann Nyberg on News 8 at Noon about the new discovery.

