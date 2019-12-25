Study: Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain

Worried about packing on pounds this holiday season?

Drink some coffee!

That’s right — drinking four cups of coffee daily could reduce weight gain from a diet high in fat and sugar.

Scientists at the University of Illinois found rats that consumed caffeine gained 16 percent less weight and accumulated 22 percent less fat than those who didn’t.

They tested the rats using mate tea, synthetic caffeine and caffeine extracted from coffee.

The results don’t mean you should skip eating healthy or over-do it on the caffeine. It’s still important to maintain a balanced diet.

Research was published recently in the Journal of Functional Foods.