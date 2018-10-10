Health

Study: Cutting down on screen time can lead to better brain function in children

Posted: Oct 10, 2018

(CNN) - Phones, computers, TVs, even the watch on your wrist. Screens have become a crucial part of our day-to-day lives. But are they hurting your child's development?

According to a new study published by The Lancet, cutting back your kids' screen time to two hours or less a day can lead to better brain function.

Limiting screen time isn't the only factor in cognitive development. Kids who slept well and were more active functioned better.

Experts recommended nine to eleven hours of uninterrupted sleep per night and at least 60 minutes of physical activity a day combined with cutting back on screen time.

Those who met all three of those goals had improved perception and cognition.

Health officials say all three impact cognitive development independently, but combining the three is key.

