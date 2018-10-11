Study: E-cigarette use more than doubles in 2 years among CT high schoolers

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(WTNH) - New information was released on Thursday regarding the popularity of vaping in Connecticut.

The State Department of Public Health is releasing the results from the Youth Tobacco Survey.

Data from 2017 shows that 14.7 percent of high school students said they use e-cigarettes.

That is compared to 7.2 percent in 2015.

The survey also found that one in 10 ninth graders and more than one in five 12th graders currently vape.