Health

Study: E-cigarette use more than doubles in 2 years among CT high schoolers

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 02:08 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 02:08 PM EDT

(WTNH) - New information was released on Thursday regarding the popularity of vaping in Connecticut.

The State Department of Public Health is releasing the results from the Youth Tobacco Survey.

Related Content: Vaping becoming an all-too common danger for teenagers

Data from 2017 shows that 14.7 percent of high school students said they use e-cigarettes.

That is compared to 7.2 percent in 2015.

Related Content: Schools fret as teens take to vaping, even in classrooms

The survey also found that one in 10 ninth graders and more than one in five 12th graders currently vape. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center