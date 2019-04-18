Study: Eating bacon could increase risk of contracting colorectal cancer Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved (Image: Shutterstock) [ + - ] Video

(WTNH) - A slice of bacon a day will not keep the doctor away.

A study by the University of Oxford claims eating one slice of bacon each day, could increase your risk of colorectal cancer.

Researchers tracked nearly half of a million adults in the UK for five years.

They found for every 25 grams of processed meats eaten every day, a person's risk of colorectal cancer went up 20 percent.