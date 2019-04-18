Health

Study: Eating bacon could increase risk of contracting colorectal cancer

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 06:54 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 10:34 PM EDT

Study: Eating bacon could increase risk of contracting colorectal cancer

(WTNH) - A slice of bacon a day will not keep the doctor away.

A study by the University of Oxford claims eating one slice of bacon each day, could increase your risk of colorectal cancer.

Related: Tips for preventing colon cancer

Researchers tracked nearly half of a million adults in the UK for five years.

They found for every 25 grams of processed meats eaten every day, a person's risk of colorectal cancer went up 20 percent.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center