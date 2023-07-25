NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A study by Yale University has revealed new insights into a link between a genetic mutation and Parkinson’s disease.

Scientists have long pondered the connection between the LRRK2 gene and Parkinson’s disease. Research has even led scientists to create an experimental drug that inhibits the overactive protein. Scientists have been unable to determine just how exactly LRRK2 triggers Parkinson’s disease.

Findings published on July 24 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences have revealed that the LRRK2 gene can suppress lysosomes, which are microscopic organelles that play a key role in breaking down and disposing of cellular waste.

According to study findings, the LRRK2 genes can reduce macrophages and microglia activity, which are specialized cells that act as the body’s scavengers. The cells help to clear away misfolded proteins, dead cells, cell debris and pathogens.

Microglia help protect brain neurons from threats posed by the aforementioned excess materials.

The loss of protection functions because of the LRRK2 genetic mutations could explain the link between LRRK2 and Parkinson’s disease, researchers said.

The suppression of lysosomes caused by LRRK2 in macrophages could also be linked to other disease outside the brain such as Crohn’s disease and leprosy.

“LRRK2 acts like a brake on a garbage truck and if the brake is too strong it limits the ability of these scavenger cells to eliminate damaging material,” said Shawn Ferguson, an associate professor of cell biology and of neuroscience at Yale School of Medicine. Ferguson also served as the senior author of the study.



Ferguson and Narayana Yadavalli, a Yale University postdoctoral associate, identified key downstream targets that mediate LRRK2 by suppressing lysosome degradative activity.

Scientists said these new insights could lead to new therapies not only for Parkinson’s’ disease but other neurodegenerative conditions that arise from lysosome dysfunction.

The findings suggest that an ongoing trial being run by Biogen and Denali Therapeutics could successfully restore lysosome activity in microglia, Ferguson said. The trial is currently in its third phase of an LRRK2 inhibitor for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.